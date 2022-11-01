Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,932,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,153,909 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.5% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.95% of Starbucks worth $835,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.74.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

