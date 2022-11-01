Status (SNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.52 Million

Status (SNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Status has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $99.28 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,439.36 or 0.99999821 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007384 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00042209 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 79% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00044605 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022688 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02883809 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,815,025.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.