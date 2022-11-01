Steem Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. Steem has a total market cap of $93.75 million and approximately $13.61 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,470.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022166 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00268990 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00117868 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00734365 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00562371 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000759 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00230804 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
