Stellar Market Capitalization Reaches $2.82 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.82 billion and $80.88 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,556 coins and its circulating supply is 25,621,744,734 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

