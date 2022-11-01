Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.7% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,143,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,989,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 30.5% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of C opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

