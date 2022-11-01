Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 300 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CATH. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

CATH opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

