Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Raises Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $10,888,000. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 137.8% during the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 78,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.4% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 229.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $291.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,778 shares of company stock valued at $647,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.