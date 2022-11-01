Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,400 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFTY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $52.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68.

