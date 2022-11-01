Steven Madden (SHOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Steven Madden Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.07.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Steven Madden by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.
