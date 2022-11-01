Steven Madden (SHOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Steven Madden by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Steven Madden Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOO. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.