Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 38,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

