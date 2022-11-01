Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,881 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BTT stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

