Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,473 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $152.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day moving average is $136.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 124.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

