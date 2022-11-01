Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 885 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.69. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

