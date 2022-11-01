Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,968 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after buying an additional 1,362,709 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 152,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,416.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,416.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $220,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,253,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,431 shares of company stock worth $3,071,993. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

SNX opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.