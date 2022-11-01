Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,679 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.