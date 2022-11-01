Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 19.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 5.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 55.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNXC stock opened at $122.23 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.76%.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,644 shares of company stock worth $1,451,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

