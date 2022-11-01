SThree plc (LON:STEM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 372 ($4.49) on Tuesday. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 312.50 ($3.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 600 ($7.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. The stock has a market cap of £497.64 million and a PE ratio of 925.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 357.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 363.19.

In other news, insider Timo Lehne bought 102,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £374,887.24 ($452,981.20). Insiders have purchased a total of 103,114 shares of company stock valued at $37,533,491 over the last ninety days.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

