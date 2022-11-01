Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for November 1st (BH, BHB, BIO, CHE, CINF, DRD, FL, GBX, HIVE, MPX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 1st:

Biglari (NYSE:BH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

