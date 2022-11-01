Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for November 1st (BH, BHB, BIO, CHE, CINF, DRD, FL, GBX, HIVE, MPX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 1st:
Biglari (NYSE:BH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
