StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of CVV opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 15.09%.

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 21,948 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 721,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,576.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

