StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.