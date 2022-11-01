StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.