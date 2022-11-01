StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI opened at $0.44 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.94.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.21%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National CineMedia

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,551,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 406,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 481,730 shares during the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

