StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.
Shell Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Shares of SHLX opened at $15.82 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.
