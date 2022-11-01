StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SHLX opened at $15.82 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $140,000.

(Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.