StockNews.com Downgrades Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $21.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.79% and a negative return on equity of 158.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth $188,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

