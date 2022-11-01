StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

CHCI stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.