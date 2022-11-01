StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.87. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

