StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.87. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
