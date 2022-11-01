StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Exterran Stock Performance
Exterran stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.
Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.49. Exterran had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exterran will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Exterran
Exterran Company Profile
Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exterran (EXTN)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.