StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Exterran stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.49. Exterran had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exterran will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

