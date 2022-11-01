StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $16.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.25. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

