StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $16.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.25. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.80.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.