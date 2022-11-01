StormX Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One StormX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StormX has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. StormX has a total market capitalization of $71.63 million and $21.88 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About StormX
StormX was first traded on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling StormX
