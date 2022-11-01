Streamr Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 2% against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $23.98 million and approximately $618,908.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Streamr Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

