Streamr Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $24.06 million and $626,755.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

