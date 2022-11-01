Strong Price Up 5% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Strong has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $949,103.05 and approximately $87,133.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can now be bought for $6.86 or 0.00033474 BTC on major exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.09 or 0.31552226 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012323 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

