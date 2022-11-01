Substratum Market Capitalization Tops $254,664.27 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $254,664.27 and $71.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,506.65 or 1.00002166 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008041 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00040828 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00044328 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022644 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0008464 USD and is up 16.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $40.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

