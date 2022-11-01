Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.24-$7.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Sun Communities stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.38. The company had a trading volume of 843,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,432. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.03. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

