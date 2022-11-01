Sunoco LP (SUN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Sunoco has a payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Up 1.1 %

SUN opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $46.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.