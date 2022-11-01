Superior Industries International (SUP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Superior Industries International has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.20 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%.

NYSE SUP opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

In other news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $219,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 92,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $313,582.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,074,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,851,715.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 216,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

