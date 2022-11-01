Sweat Economy Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 0% against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $56.73 million and $1.87 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,651,562,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,172,059,050 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars.

