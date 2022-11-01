Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Reaches $0.0178 on Exchanges

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $56.55 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,648,231,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,168,294,062 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

