Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) PT Lowered to CHF 68 at UBS Group

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from CHF 71 to CHF 68 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Swiss Re Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 92,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,704. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

