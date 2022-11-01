Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.13 on Friday. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tantech by 206.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 804,150 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the first quarter worth about $88,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

