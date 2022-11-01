Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.09% of Target worth $57,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,143 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $164.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.28. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

