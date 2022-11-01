Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.29.

TMHC opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

