Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.29.
Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance
TMHC opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.70.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Further Reading
