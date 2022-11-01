Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Cut to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$57.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$61.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$56.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.85.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

TECK.B stock opened at C$41.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.90. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$32.05 and a one year high of C$57.50.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

