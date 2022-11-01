Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$182.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.48 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Tenable from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.60.

TENB traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. 740,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,867. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $100,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $100,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $581,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $63,725.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,809 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

