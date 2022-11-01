Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.11

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 35 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.16.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Increases Dividend

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.1552 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s payout ratio is presently 50.82%.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

