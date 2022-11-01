Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($1.22), Briefing.com reports. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEN opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 8.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 12.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 14.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 18.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

