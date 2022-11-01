Tenset Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33,915.00 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. Tenset has a total market cap of $213.72 million and approximately $33,915.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tenset has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tenset Token Profile

10SET is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,064,190 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

