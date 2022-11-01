Terex Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Terex Trading Up 5.7 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Terex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Terex by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Terex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 13.58%.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.