Tether Gold Trading Down 0.2% This Week (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for about $1,646.47 or 0.08029108 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether Gold has a market cap of $79.77 million and approximately $113,200.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

