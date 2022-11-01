Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $110.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.39.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.2 %

TXRH stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,275 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

